World Book Fair Kicks Off In New Delhi

Nine-day-long World Book Fair kicked off in New Delhi's the Pragati Maidan began today. The fair is focussed on writings on and by women, amid an impressive ambience, decked with hoardings and posters of women scholars and writers."New Delhi World Book Fair has 'Manushi' as the Theme of this year, which will focus on writings on and by women; and will exhibit the rich tradition of women writings from ancient times till present," the organiser, National Book Trust, said in a statement.This is the 25th edition of the fair loved by bibliophiles across the national capital.Minister of State for Human Resources Development Mahendra Nath Pandey inaugurated the fair after which it opened for public in the afternoon.Pratibha Ray, noted Odia Author and Jnanpith Awardee was the guest of honour and Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India was the special guest on the occasion. Talking about the Theme Pavilion at the fair, Ray said that literature is "beyond gender and geography", and that the section on women writing is in fact focussed on "human writing".Nearly 800 publishers from across the country and abroad are participated in the Fair, making it a grand celebration of books and writers.