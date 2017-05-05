Woman's Naked Body Found In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

The naked body of a 38-year-old woman was found in her flat in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said.At around 11.30 AM, police received information about a woman's body lying in a flat in Tilak Nagar.They woman's body was covered with a blanket and there were no clothes on her body, police said. The woman's live-in partner, who allegedly has a criminal record, was missing.The victim used to run a coaching centre for students preparing for competitive exams.Police said the blood clots on her body and injuries to her face suggested that she had allegedly been smothered to death.The woman had separated from her first husband, with whom she has a son.At present, she was living her live-in partner who is a small-time property dealer and has as many as 20 criminal cases against him, a senior police official said.The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and also to find if she was sexually assaulted before being killed, they said.