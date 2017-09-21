Woman, Lover Arrested For Planning Robbery To Implicate Fiance

A 23-year-old beautician and her lover were arrested for allegedly planning a robbery at her house to implicate her fiance and his family in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, the police said on Wednesday.The police were informed on Tuesday about a robbery at a house in the Welcome area of Seelampur.The complainant, Shabana, told the police that she was present at home along with her sister while her parents had gone for shopping.Her marriage was solemnised to be held on November 26 and her parents were busy making preparations for it. She claimed that at about 5.30 pm, two unidentified men knocked on the door of their house and asked about her father, the police said.She told them that her father was away but after they said that they had come to deliver the invitation cards for marriage, she opened the door viewing them to be genuine persons.The duo asked for a pen and as soon as she turned around to get a pen, they came to the first floor and put a hand on her mouth, she told police. She claimed that they also bolted the door of the second floor where her sister was studying.They asked her to hand over the keys and valuable articles to them. After she said that she did not know where the valuables were kept, they tied her legs and hands behind her back and gagged her with a dupatta, the police said.They opened the almirah with their own keys and robbed the cash and jewelry kept in the locker. She told police that they took away Rs 20 lakh in cash and jewellery articles worth Rs 10 lakh.Shabana's statement was found to be incoherent. When she was asked about the description of the accused, she was not willing to share details which raised doubts on her, the police said.An analysis of her call detail records showed that she had made frequent calls at the time of the incident to a particular number.The person, who had spoken to Shabana, was identified as Md Anish (34). He was interrogated and subsequently the robbed articles -- Rs two lakh in cash and jewellery items -- were recovered from him.During interrogation, Anish told the police that he had been married for the last eight years but does not have a child.In 2015, he fell in love with Shabana after they came in contact when he dialed her number by mistake.They used to meet each other on the pretext of attending beauty classes. Without revealing about their relationship to their families, they solemnised their nikah at Shahdara in 2015, said AK Singla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).However, Shabana's parents fixed her marriage with a doctor.Shabana had decided that she would get married to the man of her parents' choice and after getting married, she would plant the "robbed articles" in their home so that they would be held responsible for planning the robbery, said the officer.After "getting a divorce" from her husband, she had plans to stay with Anish.