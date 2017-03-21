Woman Found Dead In Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 20-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in suspicious conditions in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said. The victim, identified as Rinku, was found by her husband Rajkumar with her body bearing strangulation marks on the neck, police said.Rajkumar runs a spices store and the couple, who have been married for two years, lived in their rented accommodation in C-Block, Jahangirpuri.The incident came to light on Sunday when Rajkumar returned home in the afternoon and found that the door of the house was open, police said.Many of their belongings were found strewn around the house when he entered the house, police said, adding when he got into the bedroom he found his wife's body.Police found that the woman had strangulation marks on her neck and also some scuffle marks on her body. The entire house was ransacked and the marks on her body suggested that she had put up a struggle, police said. Later, the cops picked up her husband for questioning."We have interrogated him but so far, we have not found any clue that suggests his involvement," a police official said.Rinku's family members claimed that they also do not suspect Rajkumar because the couple never had any fights. Her family members, however, told police that they suspected the landlord's involvement in Rinu's death as he would constantly fight with her.The police said they have not ruled out any angle and are even working on the robbery angle.