Woman Drugged, Robbed Inside Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

An elderly woman who came for a check-up at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was robbed after being drugged by an unidentified person who she had befriended, police said on Tuesday.The accused person reportedly fled with the victim's jewellery, cash and other belongings.The incident took place on Sunday and was reported to police on Tuesday after the victim regained consciousness and filed a complaint, police said.According to police, the victim has been identified as Rekha Rani, 58, a resident of Budh Vihar Phase-I in North Avenue area. Rani who had come to meet a doctor in the OPD was being treated for the last three months in the same hospital.The victim told police that a man befriended her by saying he knew her and had visited her residence many times, police said."The woman was admitted in the hospital the day after the incident. She regained consciousness today (Tuesday) and shared her ordeal with police and hospital staff. We have registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the accused person" the officer said.