Woman Arrested For Colluding With Illicit Lover To Murder Husband In North Delhi

Delhi police on Saturday arrested a woman for murdering her husband here with the help of paramour, police said.Locals on February 6 informed police about an unidentified body of a male lying in a drain in Khajuri village."The body was identified of Krishan Kumar Sharma, a resident of Karawal Nagar. Mr Sharma was a taxi driver."After examining the CCTV footage installed in Sharma's neighbourhood, police found a suspect covered with blanket and a car which belonged to his wife," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla said."On questioning, the deceased's wife confessed of having an affair with Praveen Verma and that she took her lover's help to get rid of Mr Sharma. She and Mr Verma hatched a plan to kill the husband," Mr Singla said."After Sharma had gone to Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage, Mr Verma told his wife to keep the main gate of the house open so that he can eliminate Mr Sharma."Verma along with his one more associates, entered the house and killed Sharma," Mr Singla added.His wife gave Praveen Verma a woolen cover to hide the body following which they threw it in a drain.She also threw his shoes and burnt his trousers so that police investigate it as a missing person case, the officer said.Mr Verma is on the run since the incident. A manhunt is on to nab him.