Woman Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Live Bullet In Delhi Metro

A 41-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her bag while entering a Delhi Metro station.

Delhi | | Updated: September 13, 2017 00:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Live Bullet In Delhi Metro

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.

New Delhi:  A 41-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her bag while entering a Delhi Metro station.

An officer involved in metro security said the incident was reported on Monday at about 11:30 am at the Arjangarh metro station. A CISF personnel detected a bullet-like object in a bag being screened at the X-ray machine.

The bag belonged to a woman identified as M Tigga (41), a resident of Jharkhand.

A live bullet round of 9mm calibre was recovered from the bag, the officer said.

M Tigga was handed over to police after she failed to furnish any government-issued document for possessing arms and ammunition, he said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.



 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READFaulty Indian Ammo Damages First Artillery Guns Imported In 3 Decades
Delhi Metrowoman with live bulletwoman arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreApple EventiPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................