Woman Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Live Bullet In Delhi Metro

A 41-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her bag while entering a Delhi Metro station.An officer involved in metro security said the incident was reported on Monday at about 11:30 am at the Arjangarh metro station. A CISF personnel detected a bullet-like object in a bag being screened at the X-ray machine.The bag belonged to a woman identified as M Tigga (41), a resident of Jharkhand.A live bullet round of 9mm calibre was recovered from the bag, the officer said.M Tigga was handed over to police after she failed to furnish any government-issued document for possessing arms and ammunition, he said.Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law.