Will Never Join BJP, Challenge AAP To Expel Me: Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, the minister sacked by Arvind Kejriwal, today released another tranche of allegations against the Chief Minister and dared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to expel him. Hitting back at the party for accusing him of conspiring against Mr Kejriwal, he also declared that he would "never join the BJP".Mr Mishra has accused Mr Kejriwal of receiving Rs. 2 crore cash in an illegal deal and has also challenged him to take a lie-detector test with him.Today, he came up with a new allegation. "Satyendra Jain told me that he had facilitated deal for 7 acre farmhouse for Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law," he said.