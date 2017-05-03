'Will Convince Kumar Vishwas,' Says Arvind Kejriwal After Midnight Meeting

New Delhi: It was close to midnight on Tuesday by the time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emerged from the home of his Aam Aadmi Party colleague Kumar Vishwas and admitted that all was not well in the party. He had driven up to Delhi suburb Ghaziabad to talk to Mr Vishwas after he defied Mr Kejriwal's gag order and made public his disenchantment with the party, indicating that he could quit.
"Kumar Vishwas is an integral part of our movement. He has some grudges. We will convince him," said Mr Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.
Earlier in the evening, a teary-eyed Mr Vishwas had said he would "take a decision tonight." That set up the expectation of a big announcement today from the founder-member of AAP that could further dent the party, already reeling from multiple election defeats including last week's drubbing in the Delhi civic polls.
Kumar Vishwas, a 46-year-old Hindi poet and satirist with a mass following, is upset that Mr Kejriwal has taken scant action against those who have accused him of trying to stage a coup to grab the post of AAP chief. Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi legislator who made the allegation this week was removed from a key party post. Mr Vishwas said if anyone had made such allegations against Mr Kejriwal or Mr Sisodia, he would've been thrown out of the party.
The Aam Aadmi Party, he reminded the party leadership, began as a movement at his home with just three people - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Kumar Vishwas.
The poet-politician said bitterly that his credibility has been questioned, hinting at Mr Khan being a proxy for top leaders in the party who want to malign him. The reference was to leaders like Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey, who quit key posts last week owning responsibility for the party's drubbing in recent elections.
A number of party lawmakers from Punjab and Delhi have written to Mr Kejriwal backing Mr Vishwas.
Rumours about Mr Vishwas' growing proximity to the BJP have swirled ever since he had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few years ago. He has earlier denied any plan to join to the BJP. On Tuesday he brought up his praise of PM Modi, saying he felt no need to apologise for it.
"Nobody has asked him to apologise on anything but now Kumar is making this into a personal fight," Manish Sisodia had said last night, adding that leaders going public with their complaints only benefits "other parties."