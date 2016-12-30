Wife Asks Money For Rent, Man Tries To Set Her Ablaze: Police

A 50-year-old man allegedly tried to set ablaze his wife after an argument over paying rent in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.The incident occurred a couple of days ago after Sabina, (45), asked her husband Alimuddin for money for paying house rent to the landlord and he refused, said a senior police officer.Alimuddin lost his temper during the argument and poured kerosene over her and then lit a matchstick to set her ablaze, he added.The couple's two kids were at home and they raised an alarm and also doused the flames, police said.The victim was rushed to hospital and later she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where she is recuperating, they added.She has suffered 15 per cent burn injuries and is said to be out of danger.Alimuddin, who works as a labourer, has been arrested, police said.