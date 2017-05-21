Upset Over Husband's Affair, Delhi Woman Allegedly Strangles Him

Upset over her husband's extra-marital affair and the torture he meted out to her, a 25-year-old woman allegedly strangled him with a dupatta in north east Delhi's Seelampur, police said. The woman initially claimed that her husband was killed by two men but her lie was later caught and she was arrested, they said.On May 16, the police received information that the man, Salim, was brought to a hospital in a state of unconsciousness where he was declared brought dead.His wife alleged that two men -- Gulbahar alias Gullu and his associate Asif -- had killed her husband. The two accused, Mr Asif and Mr Gulbahar, were interrogated but they were found to be innocent, a senior police officer said. It was also found that Mr Salim and his wife were not having cordial relations, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ajit Kumar Singla.The woman was interrogated and she revealed that her husband used to beat her regularly over petty issues. Mr Salim also had an extra-marital affair, he said.The officer said the woman wanted to "free herself from the atrocities of her husband and she planned to kill him". On the intervening night of May 15 and 16, she mixed some sedatives in her husband's meal. After he became unconscious, she strangled him with her dupatta, he said.The dupatta has been recovered and the woman arrested, said the officer.