Uphaar Fire Case: Delhi High Court Upholds Evidence Tampering Charge Against Ansals

The Delhi High Court today upheld a trial court's order framing charges of tampering of evidence against real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal in the Uphaar fire case.A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul held that there was adequate material before the trial court which justifies framing of charges against Ansals and others."The material gave rise to strong suspicion that accused committed the offence for which charges were rightly framed," the bench said.On June 13, 1997, a fire had broken out at the theatre during the screening of Bollywood film 'Border', killing 59 people and injuring over 100.The Supreme Court, in February, upheld 67-year-old Gopal Ansal's year-long jail term and gave him a month's time to surrender. Gopal Ansal had, in March, said that he had asked for a pardon from President Pranab Mukherjee and the court should give him time till the reply comes. The court, however, turned down the plea.Gopal Ansal's elder brother Sushil, who has also been convicted for criminal negligence in the Uphaar case, was spared a jail term in view of his age. The elder Ansal brother is 77-years-old.The decision to let off Sushil Ansal in the Uphaar case has been criticised by the families of those who died.