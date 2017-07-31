Uber, Ola Among Cab Companies Summoned By Delhi Court For Flocking Rules

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra summoned ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd which runs Ola, Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, and Serendipity Infolabs Pvt Ltd which runs 'Taxi For Sure' and directed their authorised representatives to appear before it on December 11.

Delhi | | Updated: July 31, 2017 14:48 IST
The cab service providers faced complaints of not following fare rules and not adhering to the meter

New Delhi:  A Delhi court today summoned as accused, app-based cab service providers, including Ola and Uber, for allegedly violating permit rules.

The court's order came while allowing the plea of NGO, Nyayabhoomi, seeking prosecution of the three firms under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The court had earlier recorded pre-summoning evidence advanced by the NGO through its secretary Rakesh Agarwal, in support of the complaint, which also sought to summon the three firms as accused.

The NGO, which filed the complaint throught advocate Sumit Kumar Modi, also sought the recovery of a whopping Rs 91,000 crore from cab service providers for allegedly not adhering to rules relating to fares and not operating by meters.

The NGO has also sought recovery of an additional penalty of Rs 26,000 crore from the firms and jail term for them.

