Two Arrested For Stealing 40 iPhones From Delhi International Airport

Two persons have been arrested for stealing 40 iPhones from the cargo complex of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Wednesday.Police also recovered 28 iPhones worth Rs 19.5 lakh."The accused have been identified as Preetam Nishad and Anurag Singh, both residents of Delhi," Deputy Commisisoner of Police Madhur Verma said.According to police, both accused worked as loaders at the IGI Airport's cargo complex. Although Preetam had lost his job a couple of months back, he had not returned his identity card.Later, the two decided to commit thefts at the cargo complex and figured out areas, which were not under CCTV surveillance.On April 12, a consignment of red iPhone 7 arrived at the cargo complex, as Apple was to launch them in India on April 14."Later in the day, it was noticed that 40 phones were missing from the imported cargo," DCP Verma said.He said that Anurag stole 40 phones from the consignment and he called Preetam to the complex to shift those out of the airport.They then sold the phones, saying that they had purchased them during customs' auction at the airport.Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Preetam on May 13, and his interrogation led to Anurag's arrest.