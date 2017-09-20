Tutor Arrested In Delhi For Molesting Minor Girl

Delhi | | Updated: September 20, 2017 05:46 IST
The victim revealed the episode to her mother and her parents informed police. (Representational Image)

New Delhi:  A 20-year-old private tutor has been arrested in New Delhi for allegedly molesting a minor girl, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday in Ganesh Nagar area when the 11-year-old girl, a Class 5 student, was going to a grocery shop. The accused, Mohammad Hazrat, is her neighbour.

Hazrat dragged her inside his house -- a rented accommodation -- when he saw her outside and molested her. The girl, however, raised an alarm. Sensing trouble, Hazrat escaped from his house, a senior police officer said.

"The victim revealed the episode to her mother and her parents informed police," the police officer added.

Hazrat has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

