Truck Cleaner Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Estranged Wife With Sickle In Delhi

A man who fled after attacking his estranged wife with a sickle has been arrested from his home village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Punjabi Basti in Nangloi area of west Delhi on Saturday night, police said.The man, identified as Dharmendra, a truck cleaner, was arrested from his house in village Kathar in Unnao.Police received a call that a woman had been stabbed in Punjabi Basti. On reaching on the spot, the team found the victim identified as Ritu with injuries to her neck and left hand and got her admitted to a hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police MN Tiwari."She told police that she was married to Dharmendra 11 years ago but living separately with her daughter in Nihal Vihar area as he was a habitual drunkard and used to beat her," he said.The woman, who had been working in a garment export factory in the Sultanpuri area, for the last two years, said that she was returning home from work and had reached near the Nangloi flyover T-point, when Dharmendra came from behind and attacked her with a sickle. When she cried for help, he escaped from the spot," Mr Tiwari added.The sickle involved in the crime was also recovered from the bushes of Suraj Mal stadium, he said.