Train Crosses Metro's New 'Highest Point' For The First Time

The new section crosses over the existing alignment of the Airport Express line at Dhaula Kuan, as well as a few flyovers.

Delhi | | Updated: August 03, 2017 01:22 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Train Crosses Metro's New 'Highest Point' For The First Time

Trial runs between Shakurpur and Mayapuri are already in progress on the Pink Line. (Representational)

New Delhi:  At a point between the upcoming Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations, trains will chug along at a height of 23.6 metres - as high as a seven-storey building.

"The Delhi Metro took a big step towards achieving that feat today when a train was taken across the point for the first time, as part of its preparations towards commencement of trial runs on this section, which is a part of the upcoming Pink Line," a DMRC official said.

The new section crosses over the existing alignment of the Airport Express line at Dhaula Kuan, as well as a few flyovers.

The 59-km-long Pink Line, which will connect Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, has come up along the arterial Ring Road of the city. "The train crossed Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres to reach South Campus from Mayapuri covering a distance of 6.8 km. The full fledged trials on this section will commence in a few days," the official said.

During the journey, various functional aspects of the new-generation coaches of the trains were tested prior to the beginning of signalling trials, he said.

Trial runs on a 6.5-km stretch between Shakurpur and Mayapuri are already in progress on the Pink Line since last month.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READWhat Rahul Gandhi Has To Say About Karnataka Tax Raids: Nothing
Delhi metrodelhi metro pink line

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................