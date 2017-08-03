Train Crosses Metro's New 'Highest Point' For The First Time

At a point between the upcoming Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations, trains will chug along at a height of 23.6 metres - as high as a seven-storey building."The Delhi Metro took a big step towards achieving that feat today when a train was taken across the point for the first time, as part of its preparations towards commencement of trial runs on this section, which is a part of the upcoming Pink Line," a DMRC official said.The new section crosses over the existing alignment of the Airport Express line at Dhaula Kuan, as well as a few flyovers.The 59-km-long Pink Line, which will connect Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, has come up along the arterial Ring Road of the city. "The train crossed Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres to reach South Campus from Mayapuri covering a distance of 6.8 km. The full fledged trials on this section will commence in a few days," the official said.During the journey, various functional aspects of the new-generation coaches of the trains were tested prior to the beginning of signalling trials, he said.Trial runs on a 6.5-km stretch between Shakurpur and Mayapuri are already in progress on the Pink Line since last month.