Thundershowers Bring Down Temperature In Delhi

Delhi experienced variation of heavy to light showers on Wednesday afternoon. While the last 48 hours saw an average temperate of 38 degree Celsius, thundershower brings a dip in the temperate to 25 degree Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there has been a three degree departure from the normal temperate in the last 24 hours with minimum temperature of 26.4 degree Celsius."The skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. There is a possibility of rains or thunderstorm in the evening," a MeT official had said earlier in the day.News agency Press Trust of India had quoted Met officials earlier this week, stating that Delhi had received a total of of 7.8 mm rain.Last week saw an average of 40 degree Celsius in the capital city,with light showers early Monday morning lowering the temperature to 22 degrees. The Met department's forecast suggests that the thunderstorm will continue through the day. It also suggests that a cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm could continue tomorrow.According to Skymet Weather, the present weather condition is a result of a cyclonic circulation that was seen North Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab. The rain is also expected to extend to the adjoining Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.Monsoon rains had hit the Kerala coast on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said that it was the earliest start to the rains since 2011. The weather office on April 18 forecast this year's monsoon rains at 100 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm.