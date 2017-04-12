Three Policemen Of Rohini Police Station Awarded For Tracing 77 Missing Minors

Three policemen of Vijay Vihar Police Station in Rohini were awarded by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik for tracing 77 minors, including 43 girls, who went missing in the last six years.In the last six year, 82 cases of children going missing were reported in Vijay Vihar Police Station. Inspector Abhinendra, SHO Vijay Vihar and probationary sub-inspectors Divya Mann and Anuj worked hard and traced 77 of them, DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said.These 77 minors were recovered from different areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.Awarding the three policemen with 'Asadharan Karya Puraskar', the Police Commissioner stressed that tackling crimes against women and children is the priority of the force.DCP Pal said Rohini police district has unauthorised colonies like Buddh Vihar phase 1 and phase 2, and Pal Colony, where rickshawpullers and street hawkers reside.From 2011 to 2016, around 82 cases of missing children were reported. The maximum number of missing children were in the age group of 13-16 years, Rishi Pal said.Last June, the police team began a special exercise of looking for the missing children and started talking to the families. Initially, the families were apprehensive in sharing the details and they had to be convinced.Following the police team's efforts, 77 minors were recovered. Some of the families were not willing to take them back out of anger. However, the policemen convinced them to take back their children, the officer said.