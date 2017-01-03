Collapse
Thick Fog Blankets Delhi, Flights And Trains Hit

Delhi | | Updated: January 03, 2017 08:11 IST
Many flights and trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi:  Dense fog cover on Tuesday morning disrupted air and rail services in the national capital with at least 13 flights and over 50 trains delayed and many cancelled.

Thousands of people were stranded as 55 trains were delayed and six were cancelled due to thick fog in Delhi, railway officials said.  

At Indira Gandhi International Airport, seven international flights and six domestic flights were delayed; two flights were cancelled, news agency ANI reported.

Thick fog on Tuesday morning led to a sharp dip in  temperature that brought chill to the air, an official said. Visibility across the national capital as well as National Capital Region reduced considerably, slowing down the movement of vehicles on streets.

