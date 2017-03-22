The Word 'Aam' Has To Go From AAP Government Schemes: Poll Body

New Delhi: The Delhi election commission has directed the authorities to look into a complaint by a BJP leader who claimed that the use of the word "aam" in the names of numerous schemes run by the Delhi government amounted to violation of the MCD poll code. The Delhi civic polls are due on April 23.
The commission wrote to the Delhi chief secretary and commissioners of the three municipal corporations demanded a compliance report soon. The letter said that the Model Code of Conduct is in force from March 14, "therefore, you (the authorities) are requested to please ensure the appropriate action and submit a compliance report to the Commission in 48 hours".
A Delhi BJP delegation met the state election commissioner SK Srivastava on March 20 and asked for removal or covering (hiding or painting out) of the word "aam" in the names of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government-run schemes from hoardings, billboards, banners and name plates.
The leaders also quoted the example of the Election Commission directing to cover the word 'Samajwadi' on 1,488 ambulances operated under the 'Samajwadi Swasthya Sewa' in the recently concluded polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Interestingly, many massive statues of Mayawati, and of the elephants that are her political symbol, at Ambedkar parks in Lucknow and Noida were covered up in 2012.
Besides, 150 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, Aam Aadmi Bypass Express Service, a few other schemes have 'aam aadmi' prefixed to their names. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, who led the delegation, had said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party should not be allowed to use its official position during electioneering.
The AAP is gearing up for intensive campaigning for the civic polls from March 31. For the AAP, which is coping with defeat in Punjab and Goa, the result of MCD polls is crucial and will be telling of its two years of governance in Delhi.
On the other hand, the BJP, which scored its second consecutive win in 2012 when the erstwhile MCD was split into three, will also put up a tough poll fight.
