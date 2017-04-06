Caught On Camera: Teen Law Student Hit By Mercedes In Delhi

A bike coming at high speed crashes into a Mercedes SUV taking a U-turn, the driver flies five feet into the air and falls, the car keeps running: A new video of a chilling accident in South Delhi again highlights the reckless driving at night the city is notorious for.The injured biker is a 19-year-old law student. Trinesh Kumar is admitted at a local hospital, where he was taken to after the accident on April 4. Doctors said he is now out of danger.A resident of Mori Gate, Mr Kumar was near the Civil Lines metro station when the accident took place, reported news agency Press Trust of India. His friend Yashasvi, who had come to meet him, was following him on another motorcycle.The CCTV footage shows the SUV taking a sharp and wide U-turn towards the metro station. The turn is taken abruptly, the car failing to stop and give right of way to the traffic coming from the opposite direction as per road rules. Mr Kumar, who was coming at a high speed, could not control his bike in time.After the bike smashed into it and the biker's body hit the ground, the car did not stop. The video shows another biker and the locals coming to the aid of the injured man.The driver of the Mercedes, Manish Jain, later surrendered. The man, who has a publishing business in Daryaganj, said he was way home after dinner and had run after the accident, fearing that the biker was dead. He was arrested and is now out on bail.Last month, on March 5, a speeding Mercedes had hit a teen who was on his scooty in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The 16-year-old died on the way to hospital.Last year in April, another notorious accident in the Civil Lines area had made headlines. A Mercedes driven at 100 km speed, had hit a 32-year-old executive, who died on the spot. The police found that the teen, who had been at the wheels of his father's car, had been out celebrating with his friends after his Class 12 boards. The Mercedes went over a footpath and its front tyres burst before it stopped. The driver and his friends abandoned the car had run away.