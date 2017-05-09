Kapil Mishra Says He Will File Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Kapil Mishra's announcement:
- "I am going to file FIR against Arvind Kejriwal."
- "You only taught me to fight against graft. It's impossible to stay silent."
- "I am writing this letter to seek his blessing."
- "I am going to file FIR against those who have stood against corruption."
- "I am alone in this fight."
- "I seek his blessings and apology."
- "I have known AK for 15 years. I know every step that he takes."
- "I have given proof to ACB(Anti Corruption Branch) about the corruption."
- "(Arvind) Kejriwal and his team want me to divulge what proof I have in front of the media. But let me make it clear. I will not do so. I will give all the evidence straight to the CBI."
- "I openly challenge Arvind Kejriwal to stand in an election against me."
- "From fighting corruption together, I now have to fight him because he is also corrupt."