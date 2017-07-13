Suspected ISIS Operative Held By Delhi Police After CIA Tip

Delhi | | Updated: July 13, 2017 12:42 IST
Shahjahan Velluva was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Representational)

New Delhi:  An Indian national, suspected to be an ISIS operative who had been deported from Turkey twice, was recently arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, police said yesterday.

Shahjahan Velluva, 32, a native of Kannur in Kerala, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after receiving information from America's Central Intelligence Agency about his arrival.

He was being questioned about other ISIS operatives and his links with them, said an official, who was not authorised to speak to the media.

Velluva was earlier deported from Turkey in February for allegedly carrying out terrorist activities there. He subsequently got a fake passport with another identity, the official added.

Velluva's second attempt to enter Turkey with the fake passport was also foiled by the police there and he was deported to India.

The police said more arrests were likely to be made in the case.

ISIS suspect arrestedDelhi ISIS suspectCIAShahjahan Velluva

