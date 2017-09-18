Suspected Al-Qaeda Operative Arrested In Delhi

A suspected al-Qaeda operative has been arrested from east Delhi, police said today.Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested near Vikas Marg yesterday following a tip-off by Delhi Police's Special Cell, an official said.Haq was later produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma who handed over his custody to the special cell of Delhi police after the probe agency said he was required for custodial interrogation to unearth the larger conspiracy. Haq will remain in police custody till September 30.The police told the court that Haq was required to be confronted with various "incriminating" evidence recovered in the matter and to apprehend the other accused.Last month, two men with suspected links to Al-Qaeda were arrested here in two separate cases.On August 9, the Special Cell had arrested 29-year-old Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali after he was deported from Saudi Arabia.On August 1, 25-year-old Raja-ul-Ahmed was arrested following a tip-off from the West Bengal Police.