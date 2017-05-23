Surge In Dehydration, Diarrhoea Patients In Delhi Hospitals

As the national capital continues to sweat, many hospitals are witnessing a rise in heat stroke, diarrhoea and dehydration cases, doctors said on Tuesday. Three hospitals in the city - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia and Saroj Super Specialty Hospital - have reported an almost 30 per cent surge in patients in the Out Patients Departments (OPD).The patients are mostly children and people above 50."Eighty per cent of the patients were in the age group of above 50 and kids below three years. Excess sweating leads to dehydration and disrupts the metabolic processes causing belching, heart burn, bloating and nausea," said PK Malhotra, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Saroj Super Specialty Hospital.The hospital has seen nearly 350 patients in the last two weeks. Ganga Ram Hospital also reported receiving nearly 700 dehydration and diarrhoea patients.Elaborating on the reasons behind the surge in patients, Dr Malhotra said during summer, microbial activities increase in the hot and humid season that cause infection and aggravate acidity along with indigestion.Diarrhoea is one such intestinal bacterial infection that is painful and is caused due to severe gastroenteritis.Atul Raheja, associated with the medicine department of RML, said when the exposure to heat continues, the cooling mechanism breaks down leading to a life threatening heat stroke."To beat the summer heat and prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion and cramps, keep yourself well hydrated. The heat makes you sweat, and lose a large amount of fluid, which although cools you down but leaves you dehydrated. Drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration or over exhaustion," said Dr Raheja.He added: "Consuming healthy foods during summer is also an important factor. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content will keep the body light and hydrated."RML Hospital has also conducted workshops among patients to make them aware about the ways to prevent heat strokes.