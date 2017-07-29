Student Alleges Beating By CISF Personnel At Delhi Metro Station

A Jawaharlal Nehru University student has alleged he was beaten up by some Central Industrial Security Force personnel at New Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station. He alleged the CISF men told him he would be "sent to Pakistan", prompting the paramilitary force to order a probe even as it rejected the allegations.In a Facebook post, Aman Sinha, 22, a Master's student at JNU, said a CISF official asked him to take off his earphones, which he did not do. An argument followed."Then another CISF person came and said you are spoiling the name of the nation, 'Pakistan bhejenge tum mussalay ko aaj.' (You Muslim, we will banish you to Pakistan today). They dragged me to the security office through the very long passage where there was no CCTV and no public," Mr Sinha said on his Facebook post."They started abusing my mother and sister, thrashing and beating me very badly... I tried to record it which they later made me delete and threw away my phone," he alleged.The CISF said the student was only asked to write an apology letter for his behaviour with the security personnel, and was neither "manhandled" nor "thrashed.""He started yelling and arguing with constables Shoeb and PC Bisht who were on duty after he was asked to remove the earphones, which is a normal security drill in Delhi Metro. He was unwilling and used abusive language after which he was taken to the metro control room," a senior CISF officer said.The officer said Mr Sinha was taken to the control room where he apologised in writing. The matter lasted about 30 minutes as seen on CCTV cameras, the officer said, adding a probe has been ordered into the matter.