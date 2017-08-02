Sri Lankan Held For Entering Delhi's IGI Airport On Alleged Fake Ticket

A Sri Lankan national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for entering a terminal allegedly using a fake ticket, officials said on Tuesday.The man was apprehended on Monday evening when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, deployed for the airport's security, found him roaming suspiciously inside the terminal-III building, a senior official in airport security said.The man was identified as Nuwan U Fernando, a resident of Sri Lanka, he said.He told the CISF personnel that he had come to see off his mother, who was travelling to Colombo from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the official said. The man told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the airport terminal, he said.He was then handed over to the police which filed an FIR against him under various sections of IPC, he said. Entering airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules.