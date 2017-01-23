Speeding BMW Rams Into Uber Cab Killing Its Driver

In yet another hit-and run-case, a 30-year-old Uber cab driver was killed after a speeding BMW luxury car with an MNC employee at the wheel rammed into his vehicle in South Delhi's Munirka late Sunday night.The deceased has been identified as Nazrul Islam, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, who was the only earning member of a family of five -- his two children, wife and his grandmother.24-year-old Shoaib Kohli, who was driving the speeding BMW X5 bearing a Chandigarh registration number, works at an MNC in Gurgaon. He had managed to flee after the incident which took place at 11:30 last night but was arrested today.Police said the owner of the BMW is Kohli's mother Shehnaz Kohli, who is a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, and the family resides at the posh Panchsheel Enclave in South Delhi.During, interrogation, Shoaib denied driving in an intoxicated state.Nazrul was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, police said. He was living in Gurgaon and it was his first day at Uber yesterday, said police.Shoaib was on his way to Vasant Vihar when he lost control of the car and rammed it into the WagonR cab, police said.Scores of cab drivers protested outside the Vasant Vihar police station, demanding harsh punishment for the BMW driver and compensation for the victim's family.During questioning, Shoaib told police that Nazrul had suddenly applied brakes due to which his BMW rammed into the WagonR. He had ran away fearing that he may be lynched by the mob, the police said.A case under sections 279( Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Vasant Vihar police station.Police said both the cars were moving from Kalkaji to Vasant Vihar.The police have accessed CCTV footage near the accident site. The impact of the collision was such that the rear portion of the WagonR was completely destroyed. The Wagon R was dragged for a few metres and was completely mangled.An eyewitness said he heard a sound "like a bomb blast" and made a call to police.Nazrul was working as a driver for a private company but when he had gone to his village, he lost that job, said his distant relative Minazul.After Nazrul returned, he joined Uber and it was his first day in the job, his relative said.One of his children is studying in class II in a government school while the other is in playschool. Nazrul's wife works as a domestic help.