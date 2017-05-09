Special Session Of Delhi Assembly Begins, BJP Lawmaker Vijender Gupta Thrown Out Of House: Highlights

"Only matters that are supposed to be tabled will be discussed. I will not permit a discussion about anything else," said Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

BJP and AAP legislators trade charges in the Delhi assembly.

BJP lawmaker Vijender Gupta was asked to exit the assembly by the Speaker amid his party's protest over alleged land scam.

The Speaker said, "Allow the house to function."

Vijender Gupta was then marshalled out of the Delhi assembly

"The BJP had questioned EVMs in the past, but it doesn't do so anymore,' said Alka Lamba

"We feel that the votes people have given have not gone to the people they voted for. Questions are being raised," said Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba said, "When the Delhi civic polls were held, there were no other elections going on, yet, we saw generation 1 machines being used." She asked why this was done while the more advanced generation 2 and generation 3 machines were available.

"Voters are being cheated and misled. I thank the Delhi government for their stellar effort to expose EVM tampering," she said.

Alka Lama said, "EVM machines were found with their seals broken. CCTV footage was stopped and 4 EVMs were tampered with. Rest assured, the other candidate won because of this."

At a time when Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party is in the middle of controversies, a special sitting of the state assembly to pass a Goods and Services Tax-related bill is underway. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted this morning there will be an expose on a "big conspiracy on an issue now raging in the country." The Speaker warned the members of the house to maintain decorum.Here are the highlights of the Delhi assembly session: