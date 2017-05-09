Special Session Of Delhi Assembly Begins, BJP Lawmaker Vijender Gupta Thrown Out Of House: Highlights

Here are the highlights of the Delhi assembly session:
- "Only matters that are supposed to be tabled will be discussed. I will not permit a discussion about anything else," said Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
- BJP and AAP legislators trade charges in the Delhi assembly.
- BJP lawmaker Vijender Gupta was asked to exit the assembly by the Speaker amid his party's protest over alleged land scam.
- The Speaker said, "Allow the house to function."
- Vijender Gupta was then marshalled out of the Delhi assembly
- "The BJP had questioned EVMs in the past, but it doesn't do so anymore,' said Alka Lamba
- "We feel that the votes people have given have not gone to the people they voted for. Questions are being raised," said Alka Lamba
- Alka Lamba said, "When the Delhi civic polls were held, there were no other elections going on, yet, we saw generation 1 machines being used." She asked why this was done while the more advanced generation 2 and generation 3 machines were available.
- "Voters are being cheated and misled. I thank the Delhi government for their stellar effort to expose EVM tampering," she said.
- Alka Lama said, "EVM machines were found with their seals broken. CCTV footage was stopped and 4 EVMs were tampered with. Rest assured, the other candidate won because of this."