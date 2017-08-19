Somnath Bharti Claims BJP Leader's Aides Threatened Him, Files Complaint

Aam Aadmi Party or AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti has lodged a complaint with police alleging that he was threatened by some supporters of a Delhi BJP leader, police said today.In his complaint, the Malviya Nagar lawmaker alleged that he was threatened by a group of 10-15 men, who claimed to be supporters of former BJP councilor Shailender Singh Monty, in Safadarjung Enclave area on August 11.A case of wrongful restraint and intimidation has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station and investigation has been taken up, a senior police officer said.Mr Monty claimed that he had no clue about Mr Bharti's charges and that he was out of Delhi on the day the alleged incident occurred."I have no role in whatever Bharti is alleging. I was out of Delhi on the day he was allegedly threatened," he said.