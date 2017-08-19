Somnath Bharti Claims BJP Leader's Aides Threatened Him, Files Complaint

Somnath Bharti alleged that he was threatened by a group of 10-15 men, who claimed to be supporters of former BJP councilor Shailender Singh Monty, in Safadarjung Enclave area on August 11.

Delhi | | Updated: August 19, 2017 23:51 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Somnath Bharti Claims BJP Leader's Aides Threatened Him, Files Complaint

Somnath Bharti has alleged he was threatened by a BJP leader's aides on August 11. (File)

New Delhi:  Aam Aadmi Party or AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti has lodged a complaint with police alleging that he was threatened by some supporters of a Delhi BJP leader, police said today.

In his complaint, the Malviya Nagar lawmaker alleged that he was threatened by a group of 10-15 men, who claimed to be supporters of former BJP councilor Shailender Singh Monty, in Safadarjung Enclave area on August 11.

A case of wrongful restraint and intimidation has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station and investigation has been taken up, a senior police officer said.

Mr Monty claimed that he had no clue about Mr Bharti's charges and that he was out of Delhi on the day the alleged incident occurred.

"I have no role in whatever Bharti is alleging. I was out of Delhi on the day he was allegedly threatened," he said. 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READPrabhas' Saaho: After Shraddha Kapoor, This Is The Latest Actor To Join The Cast
Aam Aadmi party leaderSomnath BhartiSafdarjung EnclaveAAP LMA threatenedSomnath Bharti threatened BJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................