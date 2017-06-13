Snag In Delhi Metro's Blue Line Leaves Hundreds Stranded

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line services came to a halt today due to a technical snag near Indraprastha station, stranding hundreds of commuters, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida City Centre and Vaishali."Some strands of overhead equipment wire (OHE) reportedly sagged between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank section on the line going towards Noida-Vaishali at 4.55 pm," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said."The OHE team is taking remedial measures and train movement is being regulated on this section for the time being," he said.The snag forced people to wait for a long time at the stations, commuters said."I waited for the train at Dwarka station for 40 minutes. But when it didn't turn up, I took the Airport Line, which is still a fair bet to reach ITO," a commuter said.It took another commuter more than an hour to reach Rajiv Chowk from Noida's Sector 16 Metro station. "The train halted for almost ten minutes at every station. At Yamuna Bank it remained still for 15-16 minutes. Even the AC stopped working many times," Ankita Sarkar, a student, said.