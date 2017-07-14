Shots Fired On Car In Lutyens' Delhi, No One Injured

The shots were fired on their car from a vehicle coming from the opposite side. The victim's were returning from a birthday party at Connaught Place (CP), the police said

Delhi | | Updated: July 14, 2017 04:24 IST
No one was injured in the incident, police said. (Representational image)

New Delhi:  Four persons, including two women, had a narrow escape today as unidentified people fired on their car at the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

No one was injured in the incident, they said The four had lost their way and drove towards Bangla Sahib Gurdwara from CP, the police said, adding that the victims informed policemen at a picket.

The police have registered a case and are scanning footage from a CCTV camera to trace the car from which the shot were fired.

However, the camera could not capture the car's number, they said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

