Servant, Accomplices Strangle Woman; Loot Rs 10 Lakh In Cash, Jewellery

A 53-year-old woman was strangled by her servant and four of his yet unidentified accomplices who looted cash and jewellery worth an estimated Rs 10 lakh from her south Delhi residence, police said.Police said the crime occurred around noon on Tuesday on the second floor of the '21 National Park' housing society in the Amar Colony area.Police said investigation into the robbery-cum-murder revealed that deceased Sarita Jain had taken on Roshan as a servant two weeks ago. He allegedly facilitated a friendly entry of four accomplices who held her hostage and her other servant Rajan."They tied up Rajan and Sarita. They later strangulated her and decamped with cash and jewellery. The woman's son was away from the house at that time. The police verification of the accused servant was not got done by the family," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.He said a manhunt has been launched to arrest Roshan."Prima facie, he is the key conspirator and planned the crime with his accomplices," the officer said.