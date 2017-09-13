School Safety Issue: Prakash Javadekar-Maneka Gandhi Meeting Deferred

A high-level meeting between Union ministers Maneka Gandhi and Prakash Javadekar scheduled for today to develop a protocol for educational institutions to ensure safety of students has been deferred.Officials of the ministries of women and child development and human resource development as well as representative of the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), CBSE, NCERT, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan were scheduled to attend the meeting."The meeting has been postponed. No further date has been decided yet," a senior official said, without citing any reason for the postponement.Mr Javadekar is the HRD minister and Ms Gandhi holds the portfolio of women and child development.The meeting was proposed against the backdrop of the murder of a Class 2 student inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon for allegedly resisting sexual assault, and the rape of a five-year-old girl in a private school in Delhi's Shahdara.