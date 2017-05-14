Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra's Fast Sponsored By BJP: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday attacked sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra saying his indefinite fast was "sponsored" by the BJP.Mr Sisodia's remarks came hours after AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha was detained by police while he was proceeding to stage a hunger strike outside Mr Mishra's residence."On one hand, Sanjeev Jha is picked up by police, while on the other, a BJP-sponsored fast is being held that is being provided police protection and other safeguards," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters in Delhi.Mr Mishra's fast entered the fourth day on Saturday. He is demanding details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party.Mr Jha, an MLA from Burari, on Saturday went on an indefinite fast seeking replies to his questions posed to the axed AAP minister.Mr Sisodia said Mr Jha just wants to know what time the sacked minister had gone to the Chief Minister's residence on May 5, the day Mr Mishra claimed he saw Arvind Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.The Burari MLA has demanded that Mr Mishra come clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Mr Kejriwal.