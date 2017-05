Amid detailing sensational charges of corruption against Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference, sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra today fainted. The former minister has been on a hunger-strike that entered its fifth day today.Since he was sacked last week for what his party called poor performance, Mr Mishra has been attacking the chief minister and his former cabinet colleagues every day.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

