Rohini Court Sharpshooter Arrested In Delhi

A sharpshooter of a gang, wanted in the sensational April 29 shootout in Rohini court, has been arrested in west Delhi area, police said on Sunday.Praveen, 22, a native of Jhajjar in Haryana, was arrested on Friday evening following a tip off when he came to meet one of his associates at Mukarba Chowk bus stand on Outer Ring Road."Praveen is a member of the infamous 'Kala Aasaudia gang' and a close associate of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana. On April 29, he was involved in a shootout in Rohini court in which one Rajesh Durmat of his rival Neetu Dabodhia gang was shot dead. Durmat was heading the gang after the death of Dabodhia," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Gopal Naik said."During interrogation, Praveen confessed that he along with his other gang members -- Narender, Surender Bamdolia, Ajay Aasodia, Raj Kumar, Satish Badhania and a juvenile -- killed Durmat," Mr Naik said.The juvenile was later apprehended and Narender was arrested by a team of crime branch, he added.Praveen also revealed that Durmat's cold-blooded murder in custody was in retaliation to the murder of his close associate Rajeev by Durmat's gang members, the officer added.