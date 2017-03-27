Robbers Loot Rs 25 Lakh In Cash From Delivery Company Office In Delhi

A group of six masked men barged into the office of a private goods delivery company in east Delhi's Patparganj area and decamped with Rs 25 lakh in cash, police said on Sunday.The incident happened on Saturday night in which the security guard of the office was also injured.The accused held the employees at gunpoint, ransacked the entire office and decamped with Rs 25 lakh in cash, a police officer said.The accused attacked the security guard with pistol's butt when he tried to stop them from fleeing.Police said they suspect the role of some insiders as the accused apparently knew where the cash was kept and targeted the cash box only.A CCTV camera installed at the office has captured the suspected robbers entering the company office at 7.48 pm and leaving at 7.50 pm.It also appears that they were aware that the office premises is covered by CCTV cameras and that's why they came wearing masks, the officer said.The company has tie-ups with several e-commerce companies and delivers items ordered online.The day's collection amount is counted in the evening and deposited in the bank the next morning, the officer said.A case has been registered and the CCTV footage is being analysed to gain clues on the accused while the present and former employees of the company are also being questioned, police said.