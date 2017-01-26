Republic Day 2017: Delhi Traffic Advisory On Roads To Avoid Till After Parade

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations today, major traffic restrictions have been put in place in Delhi for the parade that will be watched by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dignitaries and hundreds more. Heavy security has been arranged, especially in the heart of Delhi, following intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack from air on VVIPs and warnings that Pakistan-based terrorists may use Afghan IDs to sneak into India and carry out attacks. Traffic will be restricted till the parade gets over.The Republic Day Parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk, the historic crossing surrounded by the country's top offices and the Presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhawan. The parade will then move through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg towards Red Fort.No traffic will be allowed near the parade route, say the police. Barricades were put in place on Wednesday afternoon.No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath, Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road.The India Gate 'C'-Hexagon or roundabout will be closed to traffic from 2 am late tonight till parade crosses Tilak Marg.Cars will be stopped from taking Tilak Marg.Traffic will be allowed at Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk and ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate and beyond, depending on the movement of the parade.No one will be allowed after 11 pm on Wednesday in the area bound by T Point South Avenue, Tyag Raj Marg - K Kamraj Marg, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road between Man Singh road and C Hexagon, Dr RP Road, Red Cross Road, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Road, Rakab Ganj Road, Pt Pant Marg, Church Road till T-Point Church Road/North Avenue.The area bound by Kautilya Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, 'Q'-point, Humayun Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House, Feroze Shah Road, Tolstay Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML Mother Teresa Crescent upto 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg upto Kautilya Marg will be restricted; only local residents and labeled vehicles will be allowed.Metro rail services will be open but entry and exit will be closed at the key stations of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan till today afternoon.The Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations will be closed from 8.45 am to 12.30 pm.Traffic will be allowed on the Ring Road, Aurobindo Chowk and Prithviraj Road. People can travel from South and East Delhi to the New Delhi railway station taking the Mother Teresa Crescent and Boulevard Road via ISBT overbridge.