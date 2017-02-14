Rape Cases Declines By 2 Per Cent, Molestation By 22.40 Per Cent In Delhi

The rape cases in the national capital declined marginally by two per cent in 2016, while the number of molestation cases saw a dip of 22.40 per cent during the same period, according to a Delhi Police report.Rape cases saw a decline of two percent while molestation and cases of 'insult to the modesty of women' declined by 22.40 per cent and 38.47 per cent respectively.Delhi Police data, which was released on Monday, suggests that as opposed to 2015 where 2,199 rape cases were reported, 2016 saw 2,155 rape cases being reported.Analysis of the cases shows that 96.43 per cent of the rapes were committed by persons having acquaintance with the victim or her family members. Only in 3.57 per cent cases, strangers were involved, the records show.During 2016, 4,165 cases of molestation were reported while 5,367 cases lodged in 2015. Out of these, 3,033 cases (72.82 per cent) have been solved.The Delhi Police records claimed that districts solved 86.50 per cent of the rape cases reported and 72.82 per cent of molestation cases.The records claimed that the last year saw a decline in incidents of rape and molestation per lakh of population.While the figure pertaining to rape cases per lakh of population was 9.4 in 2013, it rose to 12.3 in 2014, only to decline marginally to 12.2 in 2015 and 11.7 in 2016.Similarly, the figure for molestation cases per lakh of population was 20.2 in 2013 and increased to 24.5 and 29.7 respectively in 2014 and 2015 only to decline to 22.6 last year.