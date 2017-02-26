Ramjas College Violence: Delhi University Professor Injured Last Week Hospitalised

"Passed out with shooting abdominal pain, at Fortis Noida emergency," Professor Prasanta Chakravarty posted on Facebook.
He said he has been diagnosed with deep bruises and "concealed spasms" on the right kidney and his spine muscles have also suffered serious injuries.
Mr Chakravarty, an associate professor with Delhi University, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be "some kind of mercenaries" and not students.
He had alleged the involvement of outsiders in the violence between student groups Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and All India Students Association (AISA).
Delhi's Ramjas College saw violent protests on Wednesday after student unions linked to the Left and BJP clashed over an invite for an event to Jawaharalal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, accused of sedition over an event last year where anti-slogans were allegedly raised. At least 20 students were injured in the clashes.
The JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid were invoted to the college to speak ata seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the authorities following opposition by the ABVP.
On the same day when the clashes took place, a Kargil martyr's daughter in a 140-word Facebook post, which went viral, said, ""I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".
