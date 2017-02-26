Budget
Ramjas College Violence: Delhi University Professor Injured Last Week Hospitalised

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: February 26, 2017 21:26 IST
Professor Prasanta Chakravarty said he has been diagnosed with deep bruises on the right kidney.

New Delhi:  A Delhi University teacher who was roughed up during the recent North Campus clashes in Ramjas College earlier this week, has been hospitalised due to severe abdominal pain as a result of internal injuries.

"Passed out with shooting abdominal pain, at Fortis Noida emergency," Professor Prasanta Chakravarty posted on Facebook.

He said he has been diagnosed with deep bruises and "concealed spasms" on the right kidney and his spine muscles have also suffered serious injuries.

Mr Chakravarty, an associate professor with Delhi University, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be "some kind of mercenaries" and not students.

He had alleged the involvement of outsiders in the violence between student groups Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and All India Students Association (AISA).

Delhi's Ramjas College saw violent protests on Wednesday after student unions linked to the Left and BJP clashed over an invite for an event to Jawaharalal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, accused of sedition over an event last year where anti-slogans were allegedly raised. At least 20 students were injured in the clashes.
 
Clashes outside Ramjas College amid protests over invitation to JNU's Umar Khalid to speak at an event

The JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid were invoted to the college to speak ata seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

On the same day when the clashes took place, a Kargil martyr's daughter in a 140-word Facebook post, which went viral, said, ""I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

With inputs from PTI

