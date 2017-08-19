Rainy Saturday Morning In Delhi

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms in Delhi during the day.

Delhi | August 19, 2017
Rains and thunderstorm are likely to occur, said an official from Meteorological Department

New Delhi:  It was a rainy Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The Met has predicted thunderstorms during the day.

"It will be a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. Rains and thunderstorm are likely to occur," an official from India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Friday's maximum temperature was 38 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees, two notches below the season's average.

