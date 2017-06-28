Rains In Delhi Bring Down Temperature, Monsoon To Follow Soon

There will be some respite from the hot and humid weather as the MeT office forecasts thundershowers and rain in the national capital on Wednesday. The sky will remain overcast.The minimum temperature recorded was 28 degrees Celsius, normal for the seasons average.The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius."Delhi will see rain today. Sky will remain cloudy throughout," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Humidity at 8:30 am was 86 per cent.According to the IMD, Delhi received 17 mm rainfall on early Wednesday morning.Weather experts on Tuesday had said that Delhi and its adjoining areas were likely to see the monsoon arrive by June 30.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the date for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi could be sometime between June 30 and July 4.The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 36 degress Celsius normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius two degrees above normal.