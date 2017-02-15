Polish Woman Alleges Rape By Indian Boyfriend

A 31-year-old Polish woman has alleged that her Indian boyfriend raped her repeatedly on the pretext of marriage. The woman flew into India to file a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station based on which an FIR was registered against the accused on February 11. She also recorded her statement before a magistrate.She said she met the accused in 2014 on a cruise where they both worked and became friends. On returning to their countries, they kept in touch through social media and after sometime, the man proposed her.The woman said she visited India in 2015 and met her boyfriend, who borrowed money from her on the promise that he would return it but he did not do so.The accused established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and also took money from her, police said.The man tried to win her trust by introducing her to his family members. He has a girlfriend, whom he introduced as his cousin to the Polish woman, they said quoting the complaint.The victim said the man stopped responding to her calls after she left India last year and also stopped keeping in touch with her through social media.The family members of the accused told police that he is on a cruise in France, will return in a month's time and join the probe.