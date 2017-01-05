Police Rescues Kidnapped 2-Year-Old Girl In Delhi

Police rescued a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from central Delhi's Paharganj and arrested the person who had abducted her.Twenty-year-old Rakesh was also known as Falak and Iksha when he appeared in women clothing, among local eunuchs of Paharganj was arrested from Trilokpuri last night in connection with the kidnapping of the 2-year-old girl on January 2, said MS Randhawa, DCP(central).A complaint was filed by mother of the girl, Mr Rukhsana at Paharganj police station regarding kidnapping of her daughter.A case was registered and investigation was undertaken to identify the accused who kidnapped the girl.Mr Rukhsana told police that one 'Behrupia' known to her as Rakesh used to come to her house for last 2-3 years.She alleged that he abducted her daughter after taking her with him on the pretext of buying her eatables.During investigation, police learnt that the address or phone number of the accused were not known to the complainant. However, they learnt that he was seen with eunuchs of the area.The local eunuchs when contacted by police for a lead, a photograph of the accused was obtained from them. Complainant identified the accused and a manhunt was launched to arrest him, he said.The cops managed finally to trace the accused in Trilok Puri. Eunuchs there again helped police in pinpointing address of the accused and he was finally arrested and the girl was rescued from his aunt's house, said the officer.Further investigation is in progress to explore the motive of accused behind kidnapping of the girl child although he claimed during interrogation that he liked the girl and took her away, he added.