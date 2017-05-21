Police Bust IPL Betting Racket in Delhi, 7 Arrested

With the arrest of seven persons, police claimed to have busted a digital gambling racket on an IPL qualifier match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians last night.The racket was allegedly operating from a restaurant cum bar in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said.Six bookies, who were allegedly found gambling on the spot and the manager of the restaurant have been arrested, said Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).Eight mobile phones, one TV Set, a register containing details of the IPL match betting and DVRs of CCTV cameras have been seized from the spot, he said.Yesterday, a police team received information about digital gambling on the IPL match between Kolkata and Mumbai from a restaurant, said the officer.A raid was conducted and seven persons were arrested.The accused have been identified as Anuj Sharma, 26, Sahil Gupta, 28, Sanchit Mittal, 22, Rishal Normal, 26, Ashutosh, 27 and Sushant Sharma, 27, he said. Narinder Bansiwal, 30, the restaurant manager, was also arrested.The accused belong to middle-class families had started gambling to earn quick money.They revealed that the management and owner of the restaurant were aware about the gambling racket and even provided stationery to them, said the officer.An application 'Cricket Live Line' was found running on the mobile phones of all the arrested persons.They were found to be in touch with bookies Montu, Sanjay and Rohit for betting on the IPL match, added the officer.Police said that further investigation is underway to unearth the entire racket.