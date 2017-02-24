Poet Thrashed By Bus Conductor For Stopping Him From Urinating On Road

A 60-year-old Hindi poet, who stopped a DTC bus conductor from urinating on the road, was allegedly thrashed by the conductor, driver and their accomplice in east Delhi's Patparganj area, police said today.The incident happened yesterday evening when Devi Prasad Mishra was returning to his home in Patparganj. When he reached near a traffic signal, he saw that a DTC bus conductor was urinating on the road, police said.When Mr Mishra asked the conductor to not urinate there, he allegedly verbally abused the poet while the bus started moving.As Mr Mishra took out his mobile phone and started shooting a video of the bus, the bus driver stopped the vehicle.Suddenly the conductor, driver and their accomplice came out and hit the poet, police said.They even threatened him of dire consequences, Mr Misra alleged in his police complaint.Mr Mishra has submitted the video to police and a case has been registered. The accused will be called for questioning, police added.