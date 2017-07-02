Pleasant Morning In Delhi

Delhi | | Updated: July 02, 2017 19:01 IST
The MeT office has forecast possibility of heavy rain and thundershowers towards the evening.

New Delhi:  Delhiites woke to a pleasant morning today as overnight showers kept the mercury within normal levels.

The Safdarjung observatory had received 20.4 mm of rain till 8.30 AM while the rainfall recorded at Palam observatory was 37.9 mm. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 AM at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal," a MeT official said.

The MeT office has forecast overcast conditions along with the possibility of heavy rain and thundershowers towards the evening.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 and 25 degrees, respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

