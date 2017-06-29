Delhi Playschool Owner Kills Self, Informs Family Through WhatsApp

A 34-year-old playschool owner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the school in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, after informing his family through a WhatsApp message of his decision to end his life.Police said Vikas Kumar, who was going through financial crisis, hanged himself in his school on the ground floor of his residence yesterday morning.Mr Kumar had taken a loan of Rs five lakh. He had lent the amount to his cousin, who was not returning the money. Mr Kumar was under pressure to repay the loan but was unable to do so, police said.Police said they were probing whether Mr Kumar had typed the WhatsApp message himself. The phone has been sent for forensic examination.A suicide note was also recovered from the spot stating that he had informed his family about his decision.His body was discovered by the domestic help of their house, after which police were informed.